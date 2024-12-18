MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.110-2.170 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

