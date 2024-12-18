Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

