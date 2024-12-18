Nathaniel A. Vitan Sells 450 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Public Storage Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.71.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.07.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
