National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

TSE:IMG remained flat at C$7.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,015. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.54. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$125,580.00. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

