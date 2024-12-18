NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells $1,020,879.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 76,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $1,020,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,590.40. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 16th, Samuel Yount sold 71,341 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $955,255.99.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Samuel Yount sold 65,167 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $898,652.93.

Shares of NRDS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 583,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,435. The firm has a market cap of $977.49 million, a PE ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

