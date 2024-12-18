NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Posts Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 276.12% and a negative net margin of 308.51%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.72.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.