NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Posts Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 276.12% and a negative net margin of 308.51%.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.72.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
