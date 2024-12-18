Northamber (LON:NAR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.65 ($0.35), with a volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).
Northamber Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,382.50 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.05.
Northamber Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Northamber’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Northamber Company Profile
Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.
