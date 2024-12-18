Northland Capmk Has Positive Forecast for OppFi Q3 Earnings

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for OppFi in a research report issued on Friday, December 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of OppFi from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

OppFi Stock Performance

OppFi stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. OppFi has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.71 million, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at OppFi

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $155,098.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,072 shares in the company, valued at $663,782.40. This trade represents a 18.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 22,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $171,271.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,304.32. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,450 shares of company stock worth $971,370 in the last three months. 84.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LB Partners LLC grew its holdings in OppFi by 1.3% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 920,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in OppFi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

