Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. 204,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the average session volume of 45,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 21.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

