NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Chairman Purchases $46,800.00 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan C. Javitt purchased 40,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,021.78. This trade represents a 89.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.14% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

