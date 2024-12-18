Octane All Cap Value Energy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OCTA)

Octane All Cap Value Energy ETF (NASDAQ:OCTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3915 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Octane All Cap Value Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCTA opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88. Octane All Cap Value Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

