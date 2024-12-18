Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Announces Retirement of Executive Officer Thomas E. Wiseman

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: OVBC) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Thomas E. Wiseman, an executive officer of the company, has notified them of his decision to retire from his position effective January 1, 2025.

In his new role post-retirement, Mr. Wiseman will serve as the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, where he will continue to offer his expertise. He will also remain a non-voting member of the Audit and Enterprise Risk Committees of the Board, and a voting member of the Executive Committee of the Company and the Bank.

As part of his compensation package in his new role, Mr. Wiseman will receive an annual cash payment of $259,284 for his services as Chairman and as a non-executive employee, in addition to being eligible for all employee director compensation.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. highlighted Mr. Wiseman’s contributions and stated that he will remain a valuable asset to the company in his new role. The transition is set to ensure ongoing strategic guidance and stability within the organization.

