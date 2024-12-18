Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 22.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) traded down 22.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 1,731,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,859,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Holbrook bought 49,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £496.53 ($631.24). 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

