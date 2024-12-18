Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $220.21 and last traded at $220.21. 309,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 785,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.97.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.28 and a 200 day moving average of $174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after buying an additional 278,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after buying an additional 225,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

