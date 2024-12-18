PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.52 and last traded at $90.74. Approximately 1,936,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,007,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

