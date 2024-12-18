Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 299 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $28,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Efstathios A. Kouninis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $43,824.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 303 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $24,543.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.04. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $97.94.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 49.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $57,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

