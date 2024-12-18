Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 12116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSMMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4829 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

