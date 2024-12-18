Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 12116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSMMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on PSMMY
Persimmon Stock Performance
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4829 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Persimmon
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.