Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.42. 13,970,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 43,218,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,421,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 476,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 424,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.