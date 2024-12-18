Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1880802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLO. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $654.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.07 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 43.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Portillo’s by 283.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

