Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1519625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.07).

Predator Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £30.88 million, a PE ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

About Predator Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Predator Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predator Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.