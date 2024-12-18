Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $143.90.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,914,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,385,369.36. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,855.48. The trade was a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,485,722. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

