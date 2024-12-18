Q1 EPS Estimate for Johnson Outdoors Decreased by Analyst

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $37.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $388.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 94.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

