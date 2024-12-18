Q2 EPS Estimate for First Advantage Boosted by Analyst

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for First Advantage in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Advantage’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

First Advantage Stock Up 0.8 %

First Advantage stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.33 and a beta of 1.17.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Advantage by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Advantage by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 27.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

