Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.93. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

