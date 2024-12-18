Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE REED opened at $0.65 on Friday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.
About Reed’s
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.