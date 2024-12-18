Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASO FY2025 Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Shares of ASO opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

