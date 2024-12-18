Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 17th (ACRE, CCBG, CSTE, HE, HI, JHX, LIVN, MBI, NLST, OTEX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 17th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

