Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 17th (ACRE, CCBG, CSTE, HE, HI, JHX, LIVN, MBI, NLST, OTEX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 17th:
Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
