Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 244 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,883,000 after buying an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after buying an additional 42,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

FRT opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average is $110.63. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

