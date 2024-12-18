Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 11.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 118,276,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 19,732,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

