Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for PPTA

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPTA. National Bank Financial began coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of PPTA opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,299.97. The trade was a 37.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

