Roth Capital Has Positive Estimate for TeraWulf Q4 Earnings

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for TeraWulf in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Canada downgraded TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TeraWulf by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

