Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Hold

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

DCC Stock Performance

About DCC

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $65.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. DCC has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

