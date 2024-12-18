Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

