Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,223,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

