Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STEW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

STEW opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

