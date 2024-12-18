Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.94, but opened at $47.74. Sanofi shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 471,933 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 7,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 289,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,020.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 44,108 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

