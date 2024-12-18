Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as low as $38.49 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 820819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.
SLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Atb Cap Markets cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.
Read Our Latest Report on Schlumberger
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,209,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,808,476,000 after acquiring an additional 528,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,608,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after acquiring an additional 239,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,684 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,851 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,583,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,985,000 after buying an additional 100,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schlumberger Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Lucid Group’s Stock a Recovery Play or a Risky Bet?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Aerospace and Defense Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.