Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as low as $38.49 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 820819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

SLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Atb Cap Markets cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,209,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,808,476,000 after acquiring an additional 528,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,608,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after acquiring an additional 239,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,684 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,851 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,583,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,985,000 after buying an additional 100,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

