SEI Select Small Cap ETF Plans Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:SEIS)

SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0002 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
SEI Select Small Cap ETF Price Performance
SEI Select Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 23,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81. SEI Select Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $28.47.
