Serco Group (LON:SRP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 137.40 ($1.75), with a volume of 5256326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.70 ($1.79).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of Serco Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.93.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

