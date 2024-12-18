Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $315.18, but opened at $324.30. Sezzle shares last traded at $313.70, with a volume of 8,602 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEZL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.99. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 9.23.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $1,044,783.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,951,819.89. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 4,026 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,400. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,566 shares of company stock worth $8,752,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sezzle by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.