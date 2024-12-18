Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Trading Down 40.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) traded down 40.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.06). 117,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 62,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.76).

Shoe Zone Stock Down 42.2 %

The company has a market cap of £36.98 million, a P/E ratio of 461.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.36.

About Shoe Zone

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.