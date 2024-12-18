Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declines By 11.3%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

NYSE:ABM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. 435,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $59.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,229.60. This trade represents a 46.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

