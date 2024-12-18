Short Interest in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Declines By 5.4%

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 87,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AERT opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Aeries Technology has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Aeries Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeries Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aeries Technology, Inc ( NASDAQ:AERT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned 1.16% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

