Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Rises By 7.4%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at about $25,888,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $2,483,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Capri has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

