Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Rises By 7.4%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at about $25,888,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $2,483,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Capri has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
