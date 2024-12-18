Short Interest in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Expands By 5.1%

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cibus Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CBUS opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Cibus has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the third quarter worth $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cibus by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cibus by 287.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

