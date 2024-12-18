Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Rises By 6.0%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Scotiabank cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

CTS Trading Down 2.3 %

CTS stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 197,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. CTS has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $373,502.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,148.69. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 59,956 shares of company stock worth $3,331,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 132.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Articles

