Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Decreases By 7.6%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
DWSN opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.64. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
