Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Decreases By 7.6%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2024

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

DWSN opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.64. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

