Short Interest in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Declines By 11.3%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 149,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth $1,885,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Forian by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 269,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Forian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,417. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Forian has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Forian in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Forian

Forian Inc provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions.

