Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Declines By 6.4%

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 910,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

FMS opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Fresenius Medical Care has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 47.0% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,621 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 78.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

