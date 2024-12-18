Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Expands By 6.7%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 256,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IDT Stock Up 0.0 %

IDT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 87,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,803. IDT has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.78.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.83 million for the quarter.

IDT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at IDT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

In related news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $53,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,608.50. This trade represents a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $29,142.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,920.61. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,308. Corporate insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in IDT by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in IDT by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IDT by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

